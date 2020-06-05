Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25 at Amazon

That’s $20 off the standard price.
Marc DeAngelis
21m ago
Xbox One X
Unless you only occasionally use your Xbox One console or collect physical games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate might be the most cost-efficient way to play. You could let Microsoft auto-renew your subscription at full price, but to save a decent amount of money, you can top off with prepaid codes. A three-month code usually costs $45, but Amazon is currently selling them for just $25, which is the best deal we’ve seen in a few months.

Buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Amazon - $25

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets Xbox One and PC gamers play a library of over 100 games, and frequently adds new titles to its lineup. Games published by Xbox Game Studio are added the same day as retail releases, so subscribers aren’t stuck playing old games. Plus, an Xbox Live subscription -- which enables online play -- is included in the monthly cost. Some currently available games include Red Dead Redemption II, Streets of Rage 4 and Minecraft Dungeons.

If you haven’t joined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, stocking up on discounted codes probably isn’t the cheapest way to start. Depending on your situation, it might be better to take advantage of Microsoft’s conversion offer. When you upgrade from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the company will convert any service time you have left toward a new subscription (up to 36 months). If you combine this with the $1 Game Pass Ultimate promo, you can likely save more than if you were to buy a year’s worth of codes from this Amazon deal.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

