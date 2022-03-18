Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can claim 30 days of free access to Paramount+

Just in time for the live-action 'Halo' series.
Kris Holt
03.18.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 18th, 2022
A still from the Halo TV series, showing Master Chief wielding a Battle Rifle with an explosion behind him.
Paramount+

Nine years after it first emerged a live-action Halo TV series was in the works, the show is only a few days away from premiering on Paramount+. To celebrate its debut, Microsoft is giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a free 30-day trial to the streaming service via Perks.

The offer will be available on March 23rd, the day before Halo arrives. There's a catch, though. Given that only one installment of the nine-episode season is scheduled to drop each week, you might need to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the entire season (unless you activate the offer a bit later). Paramount+ costs $5 per month with ads or $10 per month to go commercial free and gain access to a feed from your local live CBS station.

Earlier this week, Paramount+ released the final trailer for the show, which has a separate plot from the games and is already renewed for a second season. Along with some story beats, the two-minute clip shows an Elite with an Energy Sword and several shots of Master Chief in action.

