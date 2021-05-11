Xbox Series X/S May update makes Quick Resume even faster

Quick Resume is already a stand-out feature of the Xbox Series X and Series S, and with this month's update, it's getting even better. The May Xbox update improves the speed and reliability of Quick Resume on Microsoft's next-gen consoles, and adds new organization options. There's a fresh tag for games that support Quick Resume, and also a new group that shows all the titles that are loaded up and ready to launch at any given time. This group can be added to the Home screen for even speedier access.

This month's update also rolls out passthrough audio for media apps. To enable this feature, go to the Xbox audio settings and, under "Advanced," click the new "Allow Passthrough" option.

The Xbox Family Settings app is getting some love this month, as well. The app hit iOS and Android devices in September, allowing parents and caregivers to monitor a player's account and set screen time limits. The May update adds the ability to approve multiplayer games by title. This will allow caregivers to unlock specific games that are automatically blocked by family settings, since they're played with real folks online.