Xbox Series S will be available with 1TB storage in black for $349 on September 1st Pre-orders open later today.

Xbox Game Studios CEO Phil Spencer announced a new Xbox Series S edition today at Summer Game Fest. The new console variant will provide 1TB of storage (double the previous amount) in a sleek “carbon black” colorway. As the company notes, its September 1st launch means it’s “just in time for Starfield,” the highly anticipated game that arrives on September 6th.

“Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your current console or are new to Xbox, the Xbox Series S — 1TB offers you another option within the Xbox family of devices,” Xbox Senior Marketing Manager Bree Adams said today in a blog post. In addition, it says its carbon black color is “the same sleek, modern matte finish” as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Wireless Controller. “This console features the same next-gen speed and performance of our 512GB Series S, now with double the storage so you can download even more of your favorite games to your console where they’ll be ready to play when you are.”

You can pre-order the console later today from Xbox and the Microsoft Store.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.