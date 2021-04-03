Microsoft has slowly opened the Xbox platform to non-Cortana home automation voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but now Amazon is going one step further. Now an Alexa app for Xbox is poised to roll out "in the coming days" — you can see it in the Microsoft Store here but it's not available for download yet.

Amazon

While you've already been able to use Alexa to control certain Xbox features, installing the app will apparently enable visual features that pop up on your TV and add a few more interactions. Once it's available, the app should work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. There is one caveat — in this Kinect-less future we live in, you'll need an Amazon Echo or other compatible Alexa device nearby to actually receive the commands and relay them to your linked Xbox.

These are some of the voice commands that work on Alexa for Xbox:

Turn your console on or off – "Alexa, turn on/off Xbox"

Launch your favorite game – "Alexa, launch Fortnite on Xbox"

Check for new games – “Alexa, what’s new on Game Pass”

Switch to a binge-worthy series – “Alexa, open Netflix on Xbox”

If you need to pause your show or movie – "Alexa, tell Xbox to pause/resume"

Don’t miss a moment – "Alexa, tell Xbox to record that"

Invite your friends – "Alexa, ask Xbox is [friend/gamertag] online?"

And these are the commands that Amazon says will pull up items within the Xbox UI on your TV:

Get in your zone – “Alexa, play <artist name> on Xbox”

When the doorbell rings – “Alexa, show me the front door camera”

Expecting an important email? – “Alexa, show me my email”

Plan your week – “Alexa, show me my calendar”

What’s the weather forecast? – “Alexa, show me the weather”