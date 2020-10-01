Xfinity's new mesh networking pods are twice as fast as the old ones

Over the last few years, mesh networks have become probably the most popular way to make sure your entire home is blanketed with fast, reliable WiFi. A few years ago, Comcast and its Xfinity brand partnered with Plume to offer xFi Pods, small mesh network points that plugged right into an outlet to extend your WiFi network. As of today, they’re getting an upgrade: Xfinity says the second-generation xFi Pod should be twice as fast as the one it replaces.

Specifically, Xfinity cites speeds up to 500 Mbps on the new Pod, along with tri-band WiFi. And if you have a device you’d prefer have a hardwired connection, the xFi Pod has two ethernet ports (up from the single port on the original Pods).