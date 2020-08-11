Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra promises an absurd 120x hybrid zoom

Early this year, Xiaomi revealed two flagship phones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Today, to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, Xiaomi is adding to the Mi 10 lineup. It announced the Mi 10 Ultra, which comes with impressive camera specs, 50W wireless charging and 120W wired charging.
While the Mi 10 Pro boasts a 108 megapixel camera with 50x hybrid zoom and 8K capture mode, the Mi 10 Ultra promises a 48 megapixel periscopic telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, 120x hybrid zoom and 8K video capture -- that’s similar to the zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Mi 10 Ultra also has a 48 megapixel main camera, 20 megapixel ultra-wide camera (128-degree field of view) and 12 megapixel portrait camera.