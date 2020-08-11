Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra promises an absurd 120x hybrid zoom

Xiaomi

The Mi 10 Ultra has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 800-nit brightness and curved edges. Each screen panel is individually calibrated for color accuracy, and the display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra comes with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery (smaller than the Mi 10’s 4,780 mAh battery). Like the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Mi 10 Ultra offers wireless charging, but unlike those models, which support 30W wireless charging, the Mi 10 Ultra offers 50W wireless charging (120W wired charging).

Pricing starts at 5,299 yuan (about $760) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The most expensive combo, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, costs 6,999 yuan (about $1,010). You’ll be able to choose from three colors -- ceramic black, silver and transparent -- which pay homage to three of Xiaomi’s classic designs, a fitting tribute for a 10th anniversary device. We don’t know when the phone will arrive in the US or Europe yet, but we’ll update you when we do.