Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra promises an absurd 120x hybrid zoom

It supports 50W wireless charging and 120W wired charging.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
25m ago
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi

Early this year, Xiaomi revealed two flagship phones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Today, to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, Xiaomi is adding to the Mi 10 lineup. It announced the Mi 10 Ultra, which comes with impressive camera specs, 50W wireless charging and 120W wired charging.

While the Mi 10 Pro boasts a 108 megapixel camera with 50x hybrid zoom and 8K capture mode, the Mi 10 Ultra promises a 48 megapixel periscopic telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, 120x hybrid zoom and 8K video capture -- that’s similar to the zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Mi 10 Ultra also has a 48 megapixel main camera, 20 megapixel ultra-wide camera (128-degree field of view) and 12 megapixel portrait camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi

The Mi 10 Ultra has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 800-nit brightness and curved edges. Each screen panel is individually calibrated for color accuracy, and the display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra comes with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery (smaller than the Mi 10’s 4,780 mAh battery). Like the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Mi 10 Ultra offers wireless charging, but unlike those models, which support 30W wireless charging, the Mi 10 Ultra offers 50W wireless charging (120W wired charging).

Pricing starts at 5,299 yuan (about $760) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The most expensive combo, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, costs 6,999 yuan (about $1,010). You’ll be able to choose from three colors -- ceramic black, silver and transparent -- which pay homage to three of Xiaomi’s classic designs, a fitting tribute for a 10th anniversary device. We don’t know when the phone will arrive in the US or Europe yet, but we’ll update you when we do.

