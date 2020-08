As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, Xiaomi revealed a transparent TV, the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition. When it’s turned off, the display looks like a piece of glass. When it’s turned on, images appear to float in thin air, or so Xiaomi says.

Engadget

The 55-inch transparent OLED panel is likely based on LG’s 55-inch transparent 55EW5TF-A display. It has the same 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth and 1ms response time.