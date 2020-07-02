Xiaomi unveils its first OLED TV

Xiaomi has launched its first lineup of OLED “Master Series” TVs in China, starting with a 65-inch model at a pretty interesting price (via Engadget Chinese). Using a 10-bit 4K 120Hz LG OLED panel, it covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 cinema-level color gamut while offering just about every feature you’d want in an OLED set. That includes support for every HDR standard (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR and HLG), the latest HDMI 2.1 standard and a 65-watt, 5-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system.

It also offers variable refresh, motion compensation and a stellar 1-millisecond response time for gaming, with Xiaomi declaring it “born for the next generation of game consoles.” Naturally, it has extremely narrow bezels, and a modern design with a glass-type base, very narrow bezels and ambient lighting.