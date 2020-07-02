Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils its first OLED TV

It's cheaper than Vizio's $2,000 65-inch OLED and is on sale in China now.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
19m ago
Xiaomi's first OLED TV is a 65-inch model for around $1,840
Xiaomi

Xiaomi has launched its first lineup of OLED “Master Series” TVs in China, starting with a 65-inch model at a pretty interesting price (via Engadget Chinese). Using a 10-bit 4K 120Hz LG OLED panel, it covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 cinema-level color gamut while offering just about every feature you’d want in an OLED set. That includes support for every HDR standard (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR and HLG), the latest HDMI 2.1 standard and a 65-watt, 5-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system.

It also offers variable refresh, motion compensation and a stellar 1-millisecond response time for gaming, with Xiaomi declaring it “born for the next generation of game consoles.” Naturally, it has extremely narrow bezels, and a modern design with a glass-type base, very narrow bezels and ambient lighting.

It’s on sale now in China and priced at RMB 12,999 (around $1,840), which would undercut the price (and delivery date) of Vizio’s new 65-inch OLED TV if it were ever sold in North America. However, the Master Series 65-inch OLED wouldn’t likely be sold near that price even if it did come stateside, as Xiaomi subsidizes the cost in China by selling content with it.

