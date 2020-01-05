Vizio's new 4K TV prices start at $230

Vizio OLED and Elevate Vizio

Those aren’t the only new sets Vizio has lined up either, and it’s promising to deliver 4K resolution, HDR support for multiple formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG) as well as HDMI 2.1 inputs on the entire range. That goes from its top of the line $3,000 85-inch P-Series Quantum X all the way down to the 40-inch V-Series set that will sell for $230.

Vizio 2021 4K LED pricing Vizio

As shown in their diagram, the TVs have varying levels of brightness and local dimming zones. The P-Series Quantum X includes a bezel-less design and all of the P-Series TVs include an extra anti-reflective coating. For the midrange M-Series, Vizio said that its 65- and 55-inch MQ8 models will include twice as many dimming zones as last year’s TVs, and they will be available exclusively via Amazon for $750 and $550, respectively.

Top of the line TVs (everything except for the V-Series) will include Vizio’s Pro Gaming Engine that has support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync and 4K/120Hz input. Even on the cheaper models, eARC is included, but they should all have you well prepared for the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles to arrive this fall.

The V-Series TVs don’t specify an amount of LED backlighting, but for the price they’ll provide tough competition to value-oriented sets from the likes of TCL and Hisense. Once they hit shelves, a 40-inch model with 4K, HDR and HDMI 2.1 will cost $230, while the most expensive version is a planned 75-inch model for $800.

Vizio V-Series pricing Vizio

Vizio is also updating its SmartCast tech, as we heard at CES, with built-in apps for Apple TV+ and Peacock coming later this year. A faster IQ processor in its new TVs is supposed to speed things up, and the company claims that the SmartCast 4.0 software will run faster than ever on TVs dating back to 2016.

Vizio

On the audio front, its new Elevate soundbar with the rotating drivers will cost $1,000 when it goes on sale later this year, while an all-in-one M-Series 2.1 channel soundbar will be available for $150. As Vizio adjusts model numbers on its soundbars to match the TV lineup, its V-Series setups with 2.1-channel sound is available now for $180, while a 5.1 model (both include a 5-inch wireless subwoofer) will go on sale July 5th for $250.