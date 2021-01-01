US adds Xiaomi to list of alleged Chinese military companies

The Trump administration has added Xiaomi to the US military list under the National Defense Authorization Act of 1999. That means the US has designated the third-largest smartphone maker in the world — according to IDC, Counterpoint Research and Gartner — as a company owned by the Chinese military. As a result, American investors can’t buy Xiaomi shares or related securities anymore. Also, due to an order Trump recently signed, they’ll be required to sell any shares they own by November 11th this year.

In the Defense Department’s announcement of the updated list, it said: