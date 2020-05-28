Yamaha’s Remote Cheerer app lets fans root for their teams at home

No one’s going to live sporting events anytime soon. Yamaha hopes it can keep team spirit alive with its new app, though. Remote Cheerer lets fans tap on their devices to support their favorite players -- or boo their challengers. The app is meant to be linked to a stadium’s audio system so that athletes can hear the pre-recorded soundbites as if people were actually in the stands.

Yamaha performed a field test earlier this month at Japan’s Shizuoka Stadium. The company placed 58 speakers around the outdoor venue and had users send applause and jeers to different sections. The company says that users were able to feel like they were at the soccer match, despite the size of the stadium.