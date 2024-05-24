You can now hum to find a song on YouTube Music for Android

Users can also sing the tune or even play it on an instrument.

YouTube Music for Android is finally releasing a long-awaited tool that lets people hum a song to search for it, in addition to singing the tune or playing the melody on an instrument, according to reporting by 9to5Google. The software has been in the testing phase since March.

All you have to do is tap the magnifying glass in the top-right corner and look for the waveform icon next to the microphone icon. Tap the waveform icon and start humming or singing. A fullscreen results page should quickly bring up the cover art, song name, artist, album, release year and other important data about the song. The software builds upon the Pixel’s Now Playing feature, which uses AI to “match the sound to the original recording.”

The tool comes in a server-side update with version 7.02 of YouTube Music for Android. There doesn’t look to be any availability information for the iOS release, though it’s most likely headed our way in the near future.

You don't need to be @KidCudi to use Hum to Search. Hum a song into your Google app, and we'll identify it for you. Test it with your favorite songs, or use it to figure out the song that's been stuck in your head and find your new favorite. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/MluVNesTpE — Google (@Google) December 21, 2020

This type of feature isn’t exactly new, even if it’s new to YouTube Music. Google Search rolled out a similar tool back in 2020 and the regular YouTube app began offering something like this last year. Online music streaming platform Deezer also has a “hum to search” tool, released back in 2022.