You can pre-order Framework's modular gaming Laptop 16 today

Framework’s modular Laptop 16 is available for preorder in the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland and Australia. The company’s first gaming notebook starts at $1,399 for a DIY system (sans operating system). Pre-built variants start at $1,799.

The machine ships with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor; the DIY versions start at $1,399 and $1,699, respectively. You can use it with the processor’s integrated graphics or pay $1,799 or $2,099 for a ready-to-go model with Radeon RX 7700S discrete graphics.

Of course, the company’s modular focus is what differentiates the Laptop 16 from the multitude of same-y notebooks at your local electronics store. The plan is for its expansion bay system to let you upgrade its graphics (and other hardware) over time without buying an entirely new machine. Its top deck, including the keyboard and numpad, is also user reconfigurable. It adds up to an ambitious plan for a gaming laptop, but the company has so far followed through on supporting its less powerful (but also modular) Laptop 13, the first version of which launched in 2021.

Framework

The Framework Laptop 16 machine has a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a 165Hz refresh rate (with FreeSync). The screen can reach 500 nits brightness, and it’s rated for 1500:1 contrast and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop has an 85Wh battery, which Framework says will retain 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charging cycles. (The company says it’s “easy to replace” if needed.) It supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and has a 1080p webcam with dual mics and hardware privacy switches. It also includes a fingerprint reader, compatible with Windows and Linux.

The company will follow a batch ordering system, and it expects the first round to ship in Q4 2023. Framework says a limited supply of pre-orders that include an eligible AMD Radeon GPU will receive a free download code for the highly anticipated Starfield: Premium Edition. (CEO Nirav Patel says game codes will arrive before its early access launch.) You can preorder the Laptop 16 now from the company website.