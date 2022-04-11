YouTube's Coachella livestreams return this weekend

For the first time, there will be live chats as well as pre-parties for Premium members.
04.11.22
April 11th, 2022
YouTube Presents Front Row Coachella
YouTube

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella will return this weekend. For the tenth year, you'll be able to stream the music festival on YouTube and the platform has announced more details about what to expect this time around.

Over the first weekend of the festival, which runs from April 15th to 17th, you'll be able to select from three feeds, which will feature different performances. The streams start at 7PM ET on Friday and run until Monday evening. They'll include artist interviews and replays as well. 

On the following weekend, YouTube will offer a Coachella Curated experience. It will include encore performances, mini documentaries, artist commentaries and more. More info on Coachella Curated will be revealed soon.

YouTube is promising some new elements for the Coachella experience this year. For the first time, it will switch on Live Chat for the streams. Real-time updates on the schedule will be provided via pinned chats. Some creators will be posting Shorts from the festival and there'll be exclusive merch drops this Saturday.

Some artists will also host pre-parties for YouTube Premium members over both weekends. Between April 15th and 25th, folks in the US who haven't joined Premium before can sign up for a three-month trial.

