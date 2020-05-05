Latest in Gear

Image credit: MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images

The Obamas will headline YouTube's graduation ceremony

The event is scheduled for June 6th at 3PM ET.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
14m ago
michelle and barack obama
MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images

It turns out students who are graduating this year will have some options when it comes to their choice of a virtual ceremony. Following Facebook, YouTube announced today it plans to host an online graduation ceremony to honor the class of 2020 as they’re forced to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Dubbed "Dear Class of 2020," the event will kick off on June 6th at 3PM ET, with a commencement address delivered by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will also make an appearance, as will musicians like Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Kelly Rowland. As you might have guessed from the festival-like lineup, they'll be musical performances in between speeches. And at the end, K-pop group BTS will host a virtual after-party. 

YouTube will air the entire multi-hour event on its Originals channel, as well as its Learn@Home website. The company plans to share the day's full schedule on May 17th. 

It's not a surprise to see Michelle Obama as one of the event's commencement speakers. The former First Lady is no stranger to working with YouTube. In March, she was one of the stars of the company's new Creators for Change series. As with Facebook's virtual graduation, most students would probably prefer to see their friends in person one last time before the end of the school year. That said, it's not every day someone like the former of the President of the United States delivers your commencement address.       

In this article: YouTube, Coronavirus, YouTube Originals, Graduation, COVID-19, news, gear
