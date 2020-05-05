The Obamas will headline YouTube's graduation ceremony

It turns out students who are graduating this year will have some options when it comes to their choice of a virtual ceremony. Following Facebook, YouTube announced today it plans to host an online graduation ceremony to honor the class of 2020 as they’re forced to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed "Dear Class of 2020," the event will kick off on June 6th at 3PM ET, with a commencement address delivered by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will also make an appearance, as will musicians like Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Kelly Rowland. As you might have guessed from the festival-like lineup, they'll be musical performances in between speeches. And at the end, K-pop group BTS will host a virtual after-party.