Oprah and Facebook team up to host a virtual graduation ceremony

With the end of the school year quickly approaching and no foreseeable end to the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to host a special online graduation ceremony for high schools and college students across the US. The event, which will acknowledge schools and colleges state by state, is scheduled to start at 2PM ET on May 15th. Besides Oprah, they’ll be other celebrity guests attending to share words and wisdom and anecdotes, including Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles. Miley Cyrus will also perform her song "The Climb." The entire ceremony will be available to watch on Facebook Watch, with highlights appearing on Instagram.

Students who want to host a private graduation party can do so using Facebook. They'll be a virtual graduation hub, as well as custom filters to help make things a bit more exciting than the usual video call. The company's new Messenger Rooms app will allow graduates to invite up to 50 friends and family to their party -- even if they all don't have Facebook accounts.