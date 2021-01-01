A YouTube network was spreading election disinformation for two months

YouTube promised it would crack down on US election disinformation in early December, but it appear to have missed a large target. BuzzFeed News has learned that a network of YouTube channels linked to the far-right media outlet Epoch Times launched after the November 3rd vote and has been spreading false claims about fraud, the Capitol Hill riot and other related subjects without facing repercussions until now.

Only one of the channels acknowledges its ties to Epoch Times. The channels have racked up significant audiences, too. Combined, they have over 1.1 million subscribers and tens of millions of total views.