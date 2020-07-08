YouTube wants you to film your day for a Ridley Scott documentary

If you’d like to take part, there are some requirements you’ll have to meet, such as obtaining permission from everyone you capture and making sure there’s no music in your footage. Only a fraction of the submissions will be included in the film, but there are a few ways you can boost your chances of making it in. For instance, the filmmakers suggest you film in landscape mode at as high a resolution as possible and use an external microphone if you can. You’ll have until August 2nd to submit your footage.

Life in a Day 2020 has the potential to be even more compelling than its predecessor, given this is one of the most remarkable years in living memory. It could serve as a living, breathing time capsule of the current state of the world. However, the filmmakers ultimately want participants to make their footage personal and about what matters to them.

Last time around, people in 189 countries submitted more than 80,000 clips totaling around 4,500 hours of footage. Macdonald and his team whittled that down to a memorable 95-minute documentary. If you haven’t seen it, or you’re looking for a little more inspiration on what to capture later this month, you can watch the original Life in a Day right here: