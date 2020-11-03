Latest in Entertainment

YouTube cuts off fake 2020 election result live streams

Scammers livestreamed and monetized fake electoral results before the polls closed.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
While people across the country watch election night results come in from legitimate sources, some YouTube channels were trying to earn a buck off of their interest. Insider highlights several channels that kicked off fake result livestreams long before even the earliest polls closed and results started to become available.

They had fake or manipulated Electoral Collage results, and some of the streams found had monetization enabled. In a tweet, YouTube said “...we are removing livestreams that violate our Community Guidelines. We have established policies prohibiting spam, deceptive practices & scams, and we continue to be vigilant with regards to election-related content in the lead-up and post-election period.” It also pointed people toward legitimate results, as well as Google’s live counter.

