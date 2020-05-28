YouTube Music now allows users to pre-save albums before they’re released

YouTube Music’s latest feature allows users to view and pre-save unreleased albums, another new feature that brings the service closer to parity with other music-streaming options. Reddit users recently initially noticed the change, and Engadget confirmed by checking one of our personal accounts

Previously, upcoming albums weren’t visible on YouTube Music. With the new feature, unreleased albums and their track listings are visible to users, though songs that haven’t been released as singles are greyed out and unplayable. Users can save pre-release albums to their library and download available tracks for offline listening, and the rest of the tracks will be automatically added when the album is released.