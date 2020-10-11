Yes, YouTube is down

In an event that’s becoming just a bit too frequent, YouTube is have some issues. While the website itself still works, it’s impossible for us to actually play a video, as it gets stuck in an infinite loading loop. Judging by reports, the YouTube TV premium streaming service is also affected.

Google’s video service is usually rock solid, but this is the second time this year that I can think of it having a major issue. Until the G Suite outage in August, I hadn’t even noticed that YouTube doesn’t have a typical server status page to track issues.