Image credit: YouTube

Yes, YouTube is down

Your internet isn't broken, YouTube is just not loading videos for most people.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
33m ago
YouTube down
YouTube

In an event that’s becoming just a bit too frequent, YouTube is have some issues. While the website itself still works, it’s impossible for us to actually play a video, as it gets stuck in an infinite loading loop. Judging by reports, the YouTube TV premium streaming service is also affected.

Google’s video service is usually rock solid, but this is the second time this year that I can think of it having a major issue. Until the G Suite outage in August, I hadn’t even noticed that YouTube doesn’t have a typical server status page to track issues.

Fortunately, the folks at YouTube are on the ball and have already tweeted saying “our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix.” Until then, maybe try...uh, is Vimeo still around?

