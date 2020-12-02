YouTube adds new ways for channels to hype their 'Premieres'

By now, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered YouTube Premieres. First announced in 2018, the feature is a way for content creators to hype an upcoming pre-recorded video by creating a landing page where their fans can gather and chat before the new clip comes out. Starting today, YouTube is adding three new enhancements to Premieres to make them more valuable to channels.

Google

The first, Live Redirect, allows creators to livestream a preshow before they release a new video and then automatically redirect viewers to their Premiere right before it starts. YouTube has been testing this feature for a couple of months with artists like BTS and Cardi B, so there’s a chance you may have already seen it in action.