YouTube won't release a Rewind video for the first time since 2010

Sorry, Will Smith. There’s no space for you in YouTube Rewind this year. Or anyone else for that matter. For the first time since it started releasing Rewind videos in 2010, YouTube is skipping a year.

The annual Rewind videos celebrate YouTube’s biggest moments and trends each year, as well as its enormous community. However, "2020 has been different," the platform said in a statement. "It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year." YouTube went on to thank its legions of creators for entertaining viewers and helping them to cope in this pandemic-ridden year.