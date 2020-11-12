Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: YouTube

YouTube won't release a Rewind video for the first time since 2010

Who wants to remember 2020, anyway?
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

YouTube Rewind
YouTube

Sorry, Will Smith. There’s no space for you in YouTube Rewind this year. Or anyone else for that matter. For the first time since it started releasing Rewind videos in 2010, YouTube is skipping a year.

The annual Rewind videos celebrate YouTube’s biggest moments and trends each year, as well as its enormous community. However, "2020 has been different," the platform said in a statement. "It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year." YouTube went on to thank its legions of creators for entertaining viewers and helping them to cope in this pandemic-ridden year.

Although Rewind is all about highlighting positive aspects of the platform, foregoing the 2020 edition probably isn’t a bad idea. Who the heck is going to want to remember this year anyway?

In case you do need to fill a Rewind-shaped hole in your year, here’s that infamous 2018 edition once again.

In this article: youtube, youtube rewind, services, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

View
macOS Big Sur is out now

macOS Big Sur is out now

View
YouTube went down

YouTube went down

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr