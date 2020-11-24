Latest in Gear

YouTube suspends OANN for spreading coronavirus-related misinformation

The channel currently can't monetize its videos either.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
YouTube has temporarily barred One American News Network from posting new videos, according to Axios. The one-week suspension, during which time the channel won’t be able to monetize its content, comes after OANN shared a video that broke the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation rules.

The network has been a favorite of President Donald Trump following his recent split with Fox News. Today’s suspension is the first time YouTube has taken action against OANN, which has a history of promoting conspiracy theories. Moreover, it comes on the same day that Senate Democrats called on the company to do something about election-related misinformation. 

As part of a three-strike system, YouTube typically gives channels two opportunities to correct their behavior before banning them permanently. If OANN wants to make money from its videos moving forward, it will need to reapply for the company’s partner program. 

