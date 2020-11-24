YouTube suspends OANN for spreading coronavirus-related misinformation

YouTube has temporarily barred One American News Network from posting new videos, according to Axios. The one-week suspension, during which time the channel won’t be able to monetize its content, comes after OANN shared a video that broke the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation rules.

The network has been a favorite of President Donald Trump following his recent split with Fox News. Today’s suspension is the first time YouTube has taken action against OANN, which has a history of promoting conspiracy theories. Moreover, it comes on the same day that Senate Democrats called on the company to do something about election-related misinformation.