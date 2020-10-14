Senate Democrats call on YouTube to pull videos with election lies

The senators point to one example of a YouTube video that falsely claims there’s evidence of voter fraud in Michigan, noting that it has more than 5 million views.

Misinformation isn’t a new problem for YouTube, but the US election has thrown this issue into stark relief. The platform rolled out a few policies earlier this year designed to curtail election lies, pledging to remove videos encouraging voting interference and those based on information surfaced in hacks on the democratic process. It also added panels underneath election-related videos offering “authoritative information” on the situation.

Still, YouTube has allowed videos challenging the outcome of the presidential election to remain live, and fringe, right-wing channels that spread much of this misinformation are experiencing a period of growth on the platform.

The Democratic senators have outlined five questions for YouTube and they’re requesting a response by December 8th. The prompts are as follows, as listed in the letter: