YouTube TV loses regional Fox sports channels

Starting on October 1st, YouTube TV will no longer have access to Fox regional sports channels owned by Sinclair. If you’ll recall, the Google-owned streaming TV service first announced that it would no longer carry Fox Regional Sports Networks back in February, because it was “unable to reach an agreement” with the broadcaster. The two companies were able to arrange an extension that would give subscribers continued access to the channels while hashing out the terms of the deal. Clearly, they weren’t able to come to an agreement yet again even after months of negotiations.

YouTube TV has announced the development on Twitter, where it also revealed that subscribers will lose access to their previous Fox sports channel recordings. The service explained that the extension it negotiated was only meant to last until the end of the 2020 MLB, NHL and NBA seasons. “Now that the seasons are over, that extension is expiring,” its announcement reads.