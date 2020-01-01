Latest in Gear

Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images

YouTube's website is now more tablet-friendly

You might not be as tempted to use dedicated apps.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
Now that more tablets can view desktop-quality websites, YouTube has tweaked its web version to match. The streaming site has updated its web interface to better support large touchscreen devices, such as iPads, Android tablets and Chrome OS machines. New gestures let you quickly swipe into full-screen mode or the mini player, while improved scrolling and larger icon sizes should feel more intuitive. Even the usual three-dot menu (under thumbnails) is now persistent instead of requiring a mouse hover.

Regardless of what you’re using, you should also see a better-sorted viewing history and sort playlists by moving videos to the very top or bottom. Android Police understands that the changes were first visible in March, but are now more widely available.

This won’t necessarily replace the dedicated apps on Android or iPadOS, and won’t be as necessary if you’re using a Chromebook with a keyboard and trackpad. Still, the update could be very helpful if you’d prefer to do as much as you can in your browser.

