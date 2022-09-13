'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' lands on Switch May 12th, 2023

The sequel was delayed earlier this year.
Jessica Conditt
09.13.22
@JessConditt

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
September 13, 2022 10:47 AM
The sequel to The The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called Tears of the Kingdom and it's due to hit Switch on May 12th, 2023. Nintendo revealed the release date, name and a short teaser for the game during today's Direct showcase. The studio says Tears of the Kingdom will travel into the skies beyond Hyrule, to an expanded world among the clouds.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild debuted in 2017, the same day the Switch came to market. It was a huge critical and commercial success, and the sequel has been hotly anticipated since. The new game was originally announced with a release window in 2022, but in March, Nintendo delayed it into spring 2023.

It wasn't the only major game to be pushed out of 2022. A handful of titles from big publishers, including Starfield, Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy and Forspoken, were delayed into 2023 this year.

