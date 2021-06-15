An adorable Zelda-themed Game & Watch comes out November 12th

Nintendo certainly knows how to mix nostalgia and cuteness.
Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt|06.15.21
@JessConditt

Sponsored Links

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
June 15th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, e3 2021, game & watch, zelda, nintendo, the legend of zelda
Zelda Game & Watch
Nintendo

Long before the Switch Lite and years ahead of the Game Boy, Nintendo had Game & Watch — and apparently, it still does. Nintendo is launching the Legend of Zelda Game & Watch system on November 12th, offering up four classic Zelda games and a cute clock interface for $50.

The latest Game & Watch includes the original Legend of Zelda, The Adventure of Link, the Game Boy version of Link's Awakening and Vermin (Link Version). OK, that last one is more offbeat than classic, but it's a fun inclusion nonetheless. The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch also has a built-in, interactive digital clock and timer, featuring OG Link.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Nintendo released a Super Mario-themed Game & Watch last year, in celebration of the franchise's 35th anniversary. This year, it's Zelda's 35th birthday, hence the new toy. In additional Zelda news, Nintendo today finally revealed the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including a release window of 2022.

Follow all of the news from E3 and Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget