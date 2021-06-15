An adorable Zelda-themed Game & Watch comes out November 12th

Long before the Switch Lite and years ahead of the Game Boy, Nintendo had Game & Watch — and apparently, it still does. Nintendo is launching the Legend of Zelda Game & Watch system on November 12th, offering up four classic Zelda games and a cute clock interface for $50.

The latest Game & Watch includes the original Legend of Zelda, The Adventure of Link, the Game Boy version of Link's Awakening and Vermin (Link Version). OK, that last one is more offbeat than classic, but it's a fun inclusion nonetheless. The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch also has a built-in, interactive digital clock and timer, featuring OG Link.

Nintendo released a Super Mario-themed Game & Watch last year, in celebration of the franchise's 35th anniversary. This year, it's Zelda's 35th birthday, hence the new toy. In additional Zelda news, Nintendo today finally revealed the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including a release window of 2022.