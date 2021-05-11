Login
LucasArts classic 'Zombies Ate My Neighbors' heads to current consoles this summer

Play it again on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|05.11.21
@igorbonifacic

May 11th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, Ghoul Patrol, PlayStation 4, Zombies Ate My Neighbors, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Limited Run Games, LucasArts, video games
Zombies Ate My Neighbors
Lucasfilm Games

With help from developer Dotemu, Lucasfilm Games will release an enhanced version of Zombies Ate My Neighbors on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on June 29th. The 16-bit cult classic will come bundled with its 1994 sequel, Ghoul Patrol.

Released in 1993 in between other LucasArts classics like Day of the Tentacle and Star Wars: Tie Fighter, Zombies Ate My Neighbors tells the story of protagonists Zeke and Julie as they try to save their town from vampires monsters, giant babies, Martians, and, yes, zombies and ghouls. Both games will include modern conveniences like a quick save feature and achievement support. Fans will also find behind-the-scenes content like developer interviews, art galleries and more.

You’ll have the chance to buy Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol together for $15 on the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, Steam and GOG. And if you want a physical copy of the games, you’re in luck. Limited Run Games will sell copies for select current and legacy platforms, with more details to come closer to the summer.

