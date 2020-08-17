Zoom will officially support Apple's M1 Macs on December 21st

If you’re using Zoom on your M1 Mac for virtual holiday get-togethers, you’ll be happy to hear that an upgrade is arriving in a timely fashion. 9to5Mac has learned that Zoom is rolling out a December 21st update that lets the video calling app natively support Apple Silicon Macs. You may need to grab a separate installer, but you’ll likely want to leap on this if you’d rather not run Zoom using code translation.

The non-native app wasn’t a huge drain on M1 Macs. One MacRumors forum member found that battery life dipped by just 17 percent during a 2.5-hour video call. The native code could improve the longevity further, though, and might boost overall performance if you’re running Zoom alongside other apps.