Image credit: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Zoom will officially support Apple's M1 Macs on December 21st

Just in time for holiday video calls.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 17: Bottles of hand sanitizer sit next to a laptop showing a Zoom meeting as students begin classes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the first day of the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Mexico on August 17, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the university has moved to a hybrid instruction model that includes a mixture of in-person and remote classes. According to the school, about 70 percent of classes are being taught online. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

If you’re using Zoom on your M1 Mac for virtual holiday get-togethers, you’ll be happy to hear that an upgrade is arriving in a timely fashion. 9to5Mac has learned that Zoom is rolling out a December 21st update that lets the video calling app natively support Apple Silicon Macs. You may need to grab a separate installer, but you’ll likely want to leap on this if you’d rather not run Zoom using code translation.

The non-native app wasn’t a huge drain on M1 Macs. One MacRumors forum member found that battery life dipped by just 17 percent during a 2.5-hour video call. The native code could improve the longevity further, though, and might boost overall performance if you’re running Zoom alongside other apps.

The update will also improve nonverbal feedback, allow you to send text messages on mobile (with a Zoom Phone Pro license) and help you add cloud contacts. It’s safe to say M1 support will be the most noticeable upgrade if you’ve been using one of Apple’s newest computers to stay in touch during the pandemic.

In this article: zoom, apple silicon, mac, macOS, M1, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, mac mini, video calls, video calling, video chat, videoconferencing, Update, Software, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
