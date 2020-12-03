Latest in Gear

The first phone with an under-display camera goes on sale December 21st

Don't count on finding the Axon 20 5G in the US.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display selfie camera
ZTE

You won’t have to wait much longer to buy the first phone with an under-display camera — if you live in the right country. ZTE now plans to release the Axon 20 5G in 11 countries and regions on December 21st, including the UK, European Union, Japan and South Korea. The company didn’t reveal pricing, but said it would be available “soon.”

The centerpiece remains an uninterrupted 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen that uses a combination of materials, display syncing and a “special matrix” to hide a 32-megapixel selfie camera. You won’t find a cutout or notch here. It’s a thoroughly mid-range phone beyond that, though. The Axon 20 5G runs on a Snapdragon 765G chip with 8GB of RAM, and its stand-out features beyond the front camera include a 90Hz refresh rate and DTS:X Ultra 3D sound.

You can expect a 64MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. The 4,220mAh battery is also unspectacular given the size and 5G, although 30W fast charging should help it top up quickly.

Don’t expect an official debut stateside. ZTE is still persona non grata in the US over alleged national security issues, and that puts a damper on any hopes of an American launch. Even so, the Axon 20 5G hints at a future where more phones have completely unimpeded screens.

The first phone with an under-display camera goes on sale December 21st

