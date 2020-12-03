The first phone with an under-display camera goes on sale December 21st

You won’t have to wait much longer to buy the first phone with an under-display camera — if you live in the right country. ZTE now plans to release the Axon 20 5G in 11 countries and regions on December 21st, including the UK, European Union, Japan and South Korea. The company didn’t reveal pricing, but said it would be available “soon.”

The centerpiece remains an uninterrupted 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen that uses a combination of materials, display syncing and a “special matrix” to hide a 32-megapixel selfie camera. You won’t find a cutout or notch here. It’s a thoroughly mid-range phone beyond that, though. The Axon 20 5G runs on a Snapdragon 765G chip with 8GB of RAM, and its stand-out features beyond the front camera include a 90Hz refresh rate and DTS:X Ultra 3D sound.