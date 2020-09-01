ZTE unveils the Axon 20 5G, the first phone with an under-display camera

No notch. No hole punch. No pop-out or flip-over camera, either. Instead, ZTE has achieved what many consider the holy grail of smartphone selfie systems: an under-display camera. It’s shipping on the ZTE Axon 20 5G, a phone with no price or release date. (If the company shares them, we’ll be sure to let you know.) The handset has a 6.92-inch, FHD+ OLED screen with a narrow 20.5:9 aspect ratio — which is just a fraction wider than Sony’s cinematic Xperia 1 ii — and support for 10-bit color depth and all of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s no word on high refresh rates, though.
But you don’t care about that. You just want to know about the camera, right? Well, ZTE says it built the selfie snapper with five “core” technologies. The first is a “special material” which, through a combination of organic and inorganic film, allows plenty of light to pour into the camera. The second and third components are a dual-control drive and “unique driver circuit” which work in tandem to “synchronize the display” and avoid interference. The system also uses a “special matrix” that keeps the pixels and, by extension, display performance consistent while switching between photography and regular usage. Finally, ZTE has crafted a special algorithm to improve the under-display camera’s photos.