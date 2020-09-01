Latest in Gear

Image credit: ZTE

ZTE's Axon 20 5G smartphone will have the first under-display camera

It's set to launch on September 1st.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
10m ago
ZTE Axon 20 5G to be launched on Sep.1 2020
ZTE

ZTE has announced that it will release the first “mass-produced” smartphone with an under-display selfie camera, with the launch set for September 1st. The Axon 20 5G is expected to have a 6.92-inch OLED display, but there’ll be no notches, punch holes or other blemishes where a front camera would normally go.

So far, the most all-screen phones have used cameras that pop out of the top or side. ZTE notes that “all the major industry players” have been working on under-display cameras, but it’s apparently the first to bring one to market. We just hope that under-display tech has improved since we last saw it on an Oppo prototype, because that model showed a fair amount of hazing. The challenge is shooting through the display, which obviously isn’t completely transparent.

ZTE didn’t reveal any other specs, but a leak revealed that it could have a 32-megapixel front camera and 64-megapixel/8-megapixel rear cameras. Other specs are rumored to be a 6.92-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED display, SoC that maxes out at 2.4GHz, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 4,120 mAh battery. The Axon 20 5G will launch on September 1st, 2020.

In this article: ZTE, Axon20 5G, smartphone, under-display camera, all-screen, no-bezels, 5G, news, gear
