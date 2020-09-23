1Password team-up with Privacy.com lets you create burner cards

1Password has announced its partnership with Privacy.com, which is a service you can use to create virtual credit cards to make shopping online a lot safer. The team-up integrates Privacy.com’s capabilities into 1Password, giving you a way to generate burner cards from within a browser that’s installed with the 1Password X extension for Chrome, Firefox, Opera or Brave. (It’s also coming to 1Password for Safari in the future.) And, yes, the password manager will save the card details you create, so you can use them again for any transactions on the website you created them for.

You can create a card specifically for Netflix, for instance, and then use it for monthly payments. For extra protection, the feature will allow you to set a spending limit, though you can program it so that limit is replenished regularly for subscriptions.