18 CES gadgets you can actually buy right now

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CES 2025 is almost over, but if you're wondering if some of the products showcased there are available, you're in luck. Many of them are up for pre-order, if not already on store shelves. CES is known for setting the stage for the forthcoming year in tech, with lots of prototypes on display and always a few pieces of vaporware that never materialize. But this year, there are wireless headphones, smart glasses and even a baby bouncer and bassinet combo that you can pick up right now if you're keen on becoming an early adopter.

Moonbird Moonbuddy $89 This cute stress-relief breathwork device from Moonbird is the Moonbuddy, specifically, the kids' version that doesn't connect to apps. It has four modes to help anyone calm down through controlled breathing. See at Moonbird

Anker Anker Charger (140W, 4-Port, PD 3.1) with USB-C Cable $90 Anker's new 140W 4-Port Charger is more than a charging brick. It has a display that shows power usage per port, fast-charge status and what Anker refers to as an "odometer." This metric measures a device's lifetime usage in hours. See at Amazon

Photo by Daniel Cooper EcoFlow Power Hat 129 The EcoFlow Power Hat charges your smartphone and other devices through solar panels in the brim. It's not the most powerful charger, but it can still provide a bit of juice to your devices. It's also IP65-rated, but it's still wise to avoid getting it wet and dirty. See at EcoFlow

Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 $149 The ATH-CKS50TW2 wireless earbuds from Audio-Technica boast 25 hours of battery life with ANC turned off, and the case has 40 hours extra. If you do turn ANC on, the batteries last for 15. The buds can also be stored in a pocket and will turn off automatically using a magnetic without going back to the case. See at Audio-Technica

Shokz Shokz OpenFit 2 $180 At CES 2025, Shokz introduced its OpenFit 2 air conduction earbuds, each having a woofer and tweeter for better sound compared to its predecessor. They also now have buttons for finer control. See at Shokz

JLab JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition Wireless Headphones $199 JLab's Epic Lux Lab Edition Wireless Headphones are the company's first set of adaptive active noise cancellation headphones. The ANC mode can reduce background noises up to 42 dB, and the battery lasts for 60 hours with ANC on. Without it, it reaches a whopping 90 hours or more. See at JLab

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Shark CryoGlow Cooling & LED Face Mask $350 Shark jumped into the skincare space with its new CryoGlow Cooling & LED Face Mask introduced at CES 2025. The device uses 160 "interlocking tri-wick LEDs" to provide light treatments to the skin, and it has "InstaChill" technology in the cheek area to give a satisfying, cooling effect. Shark claims it waited until now to add this device to its growing beauty tech lineup because it wanted to create a more inclusive device that didn't only address anti-aging concerns, and could work on different face sizes. See at Shark

Halliday Halliday Smart Glasses Preorder The Halliday Smart Glasses are powered by AI and project what appears to be a 3.5-inch screen into view. Besides having a ring to control what the AI does, the glasses are "proactive" and try to predict your intentions. See at Halliday

Technics Technics AZ100 $300 The Technics AZ100 wireless earbuds have magnetic fluid drivers that boost audio quality. They also support spatial audio and have ANC. Plus, when you need to talk, the Conversation Mode setting activates in one touch to pause sound and turn transparency mode on. See at Technics

Swippitt Swippitt Hub $450 The Swippitt Hub is a simple yet incredible solution to the problem of battery life. After installing a separately-sold case on your iPhone, you can slot the iPhone into the hub, which swaps out battery packs and keeps your phone charged all the time. See at Swippitt

Even Realities Even Realities G1 $599 Even Realities' G1 smart glasses are rather minimalist in form and function. They can perform translation, transcribe conversations and act as a teleprompter. Plus, you can watch smartphone notifications appear before your eyes. See at Even Realities

Photo by Daniel Cooper Xreal One Pro 599.99 Xreal's One Pro augmented reality glasses have a 120Hz refresh rate and the company's own spatial computing chip. They also have Bose-branded sound to deliver solid audio. The glasses offer a wide virtual environment for work and play. See at Xreal

Roto VR Roto VR Explorer $799 The $800 Roto VR Explorer is a swiveling VR chair that's actually supposed to help with common VR issues like motion sickness because "the signals from your inner ear will match what your brain is expecting from the visual cues." Engadget's Cheyenne MacDonald tried it out and said, while a little jarring at first, the chair doesn't give you that disorienting feeling of the ground shifting underneath you. And, after ending the demo, she did not get that typicaly wobbly-legged feeling upon returning to real life and removing her headset. See at Roto VR

Elvie Elvie Rise $799 The Elvie Rise is a baby bouncer controlled by an app that also doubles as a bassinet. Older babies can also bounce themselves in a manual mode. Additionally, the Elvie Rise is more portable compared to a typical bassinet. See at Elvie

Dell Dell Pro laptops Learn more Dell's new laptops resemble Apple's naming conventions: Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max. Dell computers are geared toward consumers, while the Pro lineup is aimed at business users. As you can guess, the Pro Max laptops are powerful workstations for demanding users. See at Dell

Netgear Netgear Orbi 870 (3-pack) $1,300 If you're thinking about upgrading to Wi-Fi 7, consider the Netgear Orbi 870 mesh router, especially the pack of three. These routers can reach 21Gbps and each has a 10 gigabit internet port and four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports. See at Netgear

Segway Segway Xyber and Xafari e-bikes Preorder Segway is finally making e-bikes, and the two models are named Xyber and Xafari. The Xyber is made for speed and distance, while the Xafari is designed for casual riders. See at Segway