The team behind 'That Dragon, Cancer' made a VR radio play

A press release describes it as such: "The player can record commercials, interview callers, and try to piece together what is happening outside of the radio station, all while getting to know their lonely producer."

More than that, the development studio has worked with professional musicians Future Folk and Jill Sobule to populate the game with songs to find and broadcast to listeners in-game. Each episode has you playing a different protagonist, and from there your task is figuring out how everyone connects to each other. It all sounds a little like a quirky take on the indie-horror flick Pontypool, if you ask me.

The premiere installment is available today exclusively on Google's Daydream View mobile headset for $4.99.