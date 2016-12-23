Show More Results

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 19: Simply the Best

    A look back at the biggest winners of 2016. In podcast form.

    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    23h ago in Opinion
    In this week's episode guest host Devindra Hardawar is joined by managing editor Dana Wollman and senior editor Chris Velazco as they run through the biggest winners of 2016. While it might have been a rough year for our musical legends, it was a pretty solid one for Netflix and Tesla. Heck, even in the throes of a growing fake news crisis, Facebook managed to have more wins than loses. And, once they've finished listing off all the ways emoji are taking over the world, they'll look at some of the best gadgets of 2016.

    Wins

    Loses

    Winning %
    Christopher Trout 7 2 .777
    Mona Lalwani 3 1 .750
    Dana Wollman 12 9 .571
    Devindra Hardawar 15 12 .555
    Chris Velazco 3 3 .500
    Cherlynn Low 8 11 .421
    Nathan Ingraham 4 6 .400
    Michael Gorman 1 5 .167

    Relevant links:

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    Watch on YouTube

    Watch on Facebook

    Subscribe on Google Play Music

    Subscribe on iTunes

    Subscribe on Stitcher

    Subscribe on Pocket Casts

