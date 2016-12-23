Volkswagen is starting a ride-hailing service in Rwanda

Now, the ride-hailing news shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Earlier this year, the company made a $300 investment into European company Gett. Reuters writes that Rwanda is a good place to operate because Uber hasn't set up shop there like it has in Kenya.

Speaking of that country, VW's plant there will produce the Polo Vivo electric compact -- the first manufacturing it's done in Kenya since the '70s. And starting next year, the outfit will also make cars in Algeria.

None of this sounds like the luxury market or self-driving initiatives VW is pushing, of course, but the company has to start somewhere.