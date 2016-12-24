Louis CK's app gives you direct access to his comedy shows

Louis CK helped prove that artists can make good income by selling videos directly to fans, but getting his comedy shows to your phone can be a bit of a headache if you're unfamiliar with the intricacies of local file syncing. As of this week, though, you don't have to bend over backwards. The entertainer has released apps for both Android and iOS that let you buy, watch and listen to shows right on your device -- there's no sideloading required, and no third-party studios getting in the way. As Louis explains in a newsletter, this is really a mobile version of his website, just optimized to make your life easier.
The pricing is the same $5 per show (less for most Horace and Pete episodes), and anything you've bought before will be available the moment you sign in. You'll also get notifications for new shows and tour dates.
There is a question about how the app works on iOS: is Louis giving Apple a cut of in-app sales like other developers, or raking it all in? We suspect the former (at least if he wants to abide by App Store guidelines). If so, it might be best to buy that stand-up special on the web if you want to make sure that Louis gets his full share.