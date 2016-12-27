Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
save
Save
share

A South Korean robotics company just built a real Gundam

It makes the Caterpillar P-5000 Work Loader look like a child's toy.

Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Robots
Comments
1094 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

We won't have to wait much longer for our Robotech future. South Korean robotics manufacturer Hankook Mirae Technology debuted its first prototype piloted mech over the weekend. Say hello to the Method-2.

It stands 13-feet tall, weighs 1.3 tons and wields a pair of 286-pound, motion-tracking metal arms. "Our robot is the world's first manned bipedal robot and is built to work in extreme hazardous areas where humans cannot go (unprotected)," company chairman, Yang Jin-Ho, said in a prepared statement. The company has spent upwards of $200 million since 2014 to develop the mech with the help of Hollywood SFX designer, Vitaly Bulgarov, whose credits include Transformers, Robocop and Terminator.

The Method-2 itself likely won't be employed in the field anytime soon. Instead, the giant machine will serve as a testbed for emerging mech technologies. Future iterations, however, could find use in everything from construction and cargo loading to military and SAR operations.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file