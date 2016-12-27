Iran bans 'Clash of Clans' for encouraging tribal conflict

The Committee for Determining Instances of Criminal Content urged a ban on the app after receiving a report from psychologists that claimed the game encourages violence, tribal war and is extensively addictive, according to Vocativ. Even if they follow through, Iranian citizens have a habit of getting around the country's content filtering, like using satellite TV-enabled tools to bypass the censors. Whether they can pull off the same with a mobile game is another story: It's unclear if players were able to restore access to Pokémon Go after the country banned it back in August.