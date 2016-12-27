Samsung's 2017 TVs will keep track of your favorite sports teams

As you might expect, each app is meant to aggregate various types of video and make it easier to find. The Sports app lets you set your favorite teams and receive updates when they're playing. You can get score updates on your TV, but it'll also point you to the various channels that'll let you tune in without having to flip all around your cable box. A home screen will keep track of all the teams you're interested in and show you scores or where to tune in and catch the game.

The music service offers similar aggregation features: you can plug into a variety of streaming music services (including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Napster, Deezer, Sirius XM and Vevo) and search for songs any time. Oddly, it also sounds like the service has some Shazam-type features, letting you identify songs being played on live TV.

The last service, TV Plus, has actually already been out for much of 2016 -- it's an aggregator that uses a "smart electronic program guide" to point people to various shows and movies, regardless of what service they're on. Plenty of other companies are doing this, with Apple recently launching a unified TV guide app for the Apple TV and iOS devices, so it's natural Samsung have its own version of this. The update to TV Plus that's coming at CES is an integration with FandangoNow, a service that offers 40,000 movies and shows.

What Samsung hasn't yet said is if these new apps are coming to older TVs or if they'll only be available on new sets. It's just about a week until the company's big CES press conference, though, so we should find out more soon.