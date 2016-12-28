Amazon plans a big digital-only sale for December 30th

The sale lasts for 24 hours, and it's quite clearly US-centric given the emphasis on digital game codes and other products you can't officially get in many countries. It's logical for Amazon to test the waters this way, though. Many people who got gadgets over the holidays are looking for something to do with those gadgets, and a well-timed download sale might get them to splurge right away instead of waiting for price cuts sometime in the new year. Digital Day might well become a yearly affair if it proves to be even a minor hit.