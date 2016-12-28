Oculus now owns an eye-tracking company

Although Oculus was happy to confirm the acquisition, mums the word on details: we don't know how much the company was acquired for, what the Eye Tribe's future is outside of Oculus or when we might see this technology in a future product. Still, the aim of the purchase seems obvious -- The Eye Tribe has been working on a foveated rendering for VR, which increases VR performance by only rendering the part of the simulation the user is directly looking at. Either way, it's a good purchase for Oculus: a casual glance at the VR landscape shows eye-tracking as the next big problem to solve. Knowing where a player is looking could increase immersion, reduce performance bottlenecks and even help prevent simulator sickness.