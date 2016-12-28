Qualcomm slapped with $854 million anti-trust fine in Korea

Apparently, 30 percent of the $25 billion revenue the chipmaker made last year came from patent-licensing deals. The KFTC believes this ruling will help "correct a business model that allowed Qualcomm to maintain and extend its dominance." Qualcomm "strongly disagrees" with the anti-trust regulator's decision (of course_ and plans to appeal to the Seoul High Court.

This is definitely not the first time Qualcomm has faced such a huge fine for its patent licensing practices. Back in 2015, the company had to pay $975 million in China after regulators in the country conducted a similar anti-monopoly investigation. The company is also under investigation in Taiwan and the United States for the same thing.