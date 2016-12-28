Soylent relaunches its troubled powder, adds new drink flavors

You can now pick up bottles in new cacao and nectar flavors over at Amazon and the upgraded powder is back on sale at Soylent's own online store. The company says that Powder 1.7 "will no longer include algal flour."

"With these changes, our team believes we have responded to the issues a small number of community members experienced after consuming Powder 1.6." Soylent adds that user feedback has led it to also slightly reduce the sweetness of the powder, and made the consistency slightly less thicker. Which is great and all, but we're more concerned with those ole' gastrointestinal reaction. Who's interested in a taste test?