Twitter adds 360 video, still no edit button

Facebook and YouTube jumped on the 360 video train back in 2015, leaving Twitter to tardily trundle out their first all-direction footage experiments during the NBA finals back in June. But at long last, the social network is letting larger broadcasters post their own 360 videos through Periscope for users to view in their feeds.
360 Sunset in Florida. First ever #Periscope360 with @Brandee_Anthony https://t.co/AZWbnnT15S— Alex Pettitt (@Alexpettitt) December 28, 2016
Posts marked with a red LIVE 360 badge in the bottom-left corner let you pan around by moving or swiping the screen while you're tuning in. Anyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch, but only select partners can currently broadcast 360 video on the latter. Those interested in joining as they roll out the service to more Periscope users in the coming weeks can sign up here.