DirecTV Now's $35 special offer goes away January 9th

DirecTV launched its AT&T-backed online-only streaming service, DirecTV Now, last month with a special introductory $35 price for its 100+ channel option. But that offer is set to expire on January 9th, when it jumps to $60 to settle between the other three service tiers. If you want that many channels at that price, get it now.
Note that the will still be a $35 option with the more limited 60+ channel level, which is the lowest-cost of the bunch. It's also unclear how long users will get to subscribe at that bargain price: while the fine print on DirecTV Now's website says folks signing up will be locked in at that lower cost, "Pricing, channels, features, and terms subject to change & may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice."